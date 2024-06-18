WADESBORO – With one month left in the American Legion season, Hamlet Post 49 seems to be peaking at just the right time after taking three straight games including Monday’s 9-1 trouncing of Wadesboro.

Since falling to defending state finalist Garner last Thursday 8-4, Post 49 seems on the apex of a rebound after demolishing their previous three opponents by a combined margin of 28-2.

“Garner is a good team, and we played them well. We didn’t make a lot of plays that game, and that’s what put us behind the 8-ball there. We’ve come out, and we’ve responded. As long as we keep doing what we’re supposed to be doing, then we’re going to be fine going through our conference stretch and heading into the playoffs,” Post 49 coach Chip Gordon said.

Looking to knockoff one of the area’s top-ranked teams while searching for their first win in its inaugural season of American Legion play, Wadesboro jumped out to an early lead with pitcher Zach Schrump picking up the first of his team-leading two strikeouts and letting his defense do the rest to open the first inning. Shortstop Isaiah Hatcher opened the game with a dribbling single, then found home plate after first baseman Graham Davis drove him in after reaching on a fastball.

“I called time, but I’m kind of glad he didn’t give it to me. I poked at it. It was a good base hit. Isaiah is fast, and he scored from second. [He] had a good jump,” Davis said.

The pair of first-inning singles was the only offense Wadesboro would muster as Post 49 pitcher Jeremiah Ritter settled in over the next six innings. He tallied nine strikeouts while throwing a complete game, crediting catcher Jacob Williams for keeping him cool on the mound.

“It started off a little shakey. Not as good as I wanted it to, but I kind of found the zone. Jacob was back there to help me. It was a good night,” Ritter said.

Ritter was not the only member of Post 49 just warming up in the first inning. After drawing a pair of walks to open the second, designated hitter Isaac Hinshaw drove in Hamlet’s first RBI of the season to tie the game, then first baseman Riley Brown’s line drive picked up both of his two RBIs while providing the evening’s first lead change. An RBI grounder by left fielder John Carre took the lead to 4-1 before a flyout ended Hamlet’s offensive barrage.

“I’m just seeing the ball well – hunt for a first-pitch heater like [Coach Gordon] told us. My [mentality] is a big thing. When you make a play on the infield, or something good happens on defense, it just helps,” Brown said.

Another RBI grounder, this time by third baseman Evan Hodges, put Post 49 up 4-1, and prompting Wadesboro coach Clint Davis to opt for reliever Preston Thomas. Thomas’ off-speed pitches frustrated Hamlet batters until they found his timing in the seventh and final inning. By getting contact on the ball, it forced multiple Wadesboro defensive miscues, which Wadesboro could not recover from during their final at-bat.

“We had a good first few innings, but we had some mental mistakes that cost us several runs there down the stretch … We’re a young team. We’re learning. This is our first season, so we’re still learning to play together and learning how to make the outs when they count. Hamlet is a great team, probably the best in the area that we’re going to see,” Coach Davis said.

With the win, Hamlet improves to 10-4 and faces Post 12 Buggy Town Friday, then hosts Jacksonville Post 265 for a double header Saturday before hosting Wadesboro for round two Monday.

“Wadesboro can frustrate you. If don’t come out and do what you’re supposed to do when you play, and we don’t play our style of baseball and stay within ourselves and do what we’re supposed to do, it can make for a long, frustrating night. You just have to battle. That’s what our guys did. I thought we started a little flat, but they came back and answered when we needed some answers,” Coach Gordon said.

As for Wadesboro, the loss drops them to 0-9. However, Coach Davis sees this as a learning process for his first year team. To him, Monday night’s loss seemed fitting considering it was only four years ago Hamlet established its American Legion team and it was Coach Gordon who provided some advice to Coach Davis when it came to establishing the Wadesboro team.

“The goal is to finish in the top four in the west. Hamlet, we’re down to them one game, but we’ll see them next Monday for a chance for revenge … Hamlet Post 49 has a historic program. They have several state and regional titles,” Coach Davis said. They’ve been around many years. I know Coach Gordon brought the team back four years ago, so they’re kind of rebuilding as well. He was talking to me earlier this week, and he remembers getting that program its first program win under their belt to where they are today.”