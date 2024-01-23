LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews women’s wrestling team scored a 20-10 victory against Montreat on Friday in front of their home fans

St. Andrews’ Jillian Ellis (109-pound weight class) and Gabrielle Holloway (170) each won due to forfeits; St. Andrews’ Tonya Flournory (130) pinned Charlotte Wheeler, and Markia Mingo Strain (136) picked up another win for the Lady Knights via a technical fall against Marissa Delacruz. Montreat won by forfeit at 123, and Nicole Lewis earned a tech fall over St. Andrews’ Teresa Dawn at 155; both teams forfeited matches at 101 and 143.

The women will compete next at the Indiana Tech Invitational on Thursday inside the Doug Edgar Indoor Track Facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The St. Andrews men’s wrestling team lost their dual against Montreat 25-19.

At 141, St. Andrews’ James Roberts won by a 13-1 major decision over Christopher Mchenry; David Coptsias (149) got an 8-6 decision for St. Andrews over Braden Wharton; Franco Curccurelo (174) pinned Montreat’s Ashton Medeiros and St. Andrews’ Akazee Kum Akab a sei claimed a forfeit victory at 184. Montreat had three wins by decision at 133, 157 and 197, two by pin at 165 and 285 and one by major decision at 125.

The men will compete again at the Appalachian Athletic Conference Duals Friday in Cleveland, Georgia.