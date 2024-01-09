HAMLET — Do you have an idea for a small business? The Small Business Center at Richmond Community College is bringing back Vision Chase, which is its own version of “Shark Tank.” This seminar series will equip future entrepreneurs with a viable business plan and prepare them to present their business ideas to a panel of leaders from the financial and business community. The panel will provide valuable feedback to each participant, but the top three business planners will receive awards.

Vision Chase 2024 will begin with an online seminar, “How to Start a Business,” on Thursday, Feb. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. Subsequent Vision Chase seminars will be held each week on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. online. The last seminar will be March 14. Brittnie Rector was the Vision Chase Winner for 2022 after presenting her start-up business plan for Bean to Barrel. Rector’s business will be in the old Richmond County Bank building, which is locate in downtown Rockingham. Bean to Barrel will be a combination of a coffee shop and wine bar. It will offer a variety of wines, coffees, craft beer, teas and light food options. “Our goal is to provide a local spot where the community can enjoy a locally roasted cup of coffee, a simple cup of tea, a glass of wine, or a craft beer with some light food,” Rector said.

Rector and husband, Josh, who is a co-owner of Bean to Barrel Inc., wanted to offer the community quality beverages while having light food options.

“There’s not a space around here that currently offers these things together, and that’s what we are looking to provide as a social gathering place. This will give you an upscale and inviting feel where you can come and sit, whether you’re by yourself or with others,” Rector said.

Prior to Vision Chase, Rector wanted to open a business, but she needed help making her dream come true.

“The Small Business Center was a critical component of the original Vision Chase. The former Small Business Center director, Butch Farrah, and I had multiple sessions discussing my business plan and helping me understand some of the critical components that go along with starting a business,” Rector said.

Rector had never developed a business plan before, but she heard about the resources offered at the RichmondCC Small Business Center and looked into it. That’s when she learned about Vision Chase.

After winning Vision Chase, Rector received vouchers to use with business resource partners and additional start-up training through the Small Business Center. Her business also received a free first-year membership with both the Richmond and Scotland County chambers of commerce.

While there isn’t an exact date for Beans to Barrel to be open, Rector is promoting its development on her Instagram page. “J.B. Commercial Holdings is facilitating the restoration of the property. The most recent project we had was to remove a wall that was unstable and a significant risk,” Rector said. Rectors encourages other who have a business idea to participate in Vision Chase, saying it’s not just the winner who benefits from the seminar series.

“Take advantage of the resources that RichmondCC has to offer. You cannot do it all by yourself. It is important to leverage people who want to be a part of your business, who want to help, and who want to support you,” Rector said.

To sign up for Vision Chase, contact the Small Business Center at (910) 410-1687.