Local Republicans nominate Justin Dawkins to fill Moss’s seat

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Republican Party has nominated Justin Dawkins to serve the remainder of Ben Moss’s term on the Richmond County Board of Commissioners following Moss’s election to the North Carolina House of Representatives and his subsequent resignation from the Board.

Dawkins is currently the director of operations for the von Drehle Corporation. For about 15 years, he has worked in various capacities for manufacturing companies ranging from engineering to leading operations.

With his nomination being sent to the Board of Commissioners, the Board will now have 48 hours to meet to vote on his appointment. If approved, Dawkins will be the fourth Republican added to the Board this election cycle, serving alongside other newcomers Jeff Smart, Toni Maples and Andy Grooms. Grooms is assured to be on the Board following Monday’s recount, which left him 83 votes ahead of Democrat Michael Legrand.

In a statement, Dawkins said he is “excited and humbled” by the opportunity to serve on the board.

“I appreciate the progress and growth that the current and former Commissioners have been part of in the recent past,” Dawkins said. “I look forward to building off of their accomplishments by continuing Richmond County’s strong recent track record of economic development.”

He added that he feels “strongly” that there is a need to work on “improving relationships between the county and municipalities” from the position of commissioner.

“…(O)nly by working together can we move forward to a better future for all,” Dawkins said.

Dawkins serves on several local and state boards. He’s an active member of the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce’s Environmental Policy Committee, this year he was elected to the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, he’s part of von Drehle’s staff that volunteers with Richmond County Special Olympics and is on the Special Olympics planning committee. He is also the treasurer for the Rockingham Masonic Lodge 495.

Jerry Austin, chair of the Richmond County Republican Party and director of Richmond County Public Works, said he believes Dawkins will contribute to a better Richmond County as a commissioner.

“Justin’s belief in building trust through transparency and an open willingness to listen to the concerns of all citizens will be a positive force on the Board, and will lead to a better Richmond County for everyone,” Austin said in a statement.

Moss also noted Dawkins’s willingness to listen to the concerns of residents as trait that will make him a strong commissioner.

“Justin’s willingness and desire to actively listen to the citizens of Richmond County will assist the Board in being receptive and responsive to the concerns of everyone,” Moss said. “His business knowledge and background will be a wonderful asset that will help the county continue the economic growth and development that we’ve experienced over the last decade. I can say, without hesitation, that Justin will be an excellent commissioner.”

