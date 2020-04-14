HAMLET – Richmond Community College will host a virtual enrollment forum, “Enroll @RCC Q&A,” on Thursday, April 16, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. This forum will address enrollment in programs at RCC and provide future students and returning students the opportunity to chat with college experts.

Enroll @RCC Q&A will give participants a chance to ask questions and receive instant answers from the staff of Student Services, including the Career & Transfer Center, Admissions, Financial Aid, Veteran Services, Distance Learning and more.

College deans of curriculum programs, short-term workforce training and adult education will also be available to answer questions during the virtual forum. Additionally, college staff will be available to discuss scholarships and assist students with FAFSA application questions.

To register for Enroll @RCC Q&A, people will need to complete the online form on RCC’s website or in the College’s Facebook events. Once the form is completed, you will receive an email with an access code to join the online forum. The first 200 individuals to register and attend will be entered in a drawing for a $100 gift card from the RCC Bookstore located on the Hamlet Campus.

Registration for summer semester and fall semesters is underway and counselors are ready to assist. RCC has many options for students who are interested in short-term workforce training, online or traditional classes, or a combination of both online and traditional classes in a new “Flex4” plan.

RCC’s Flex4 Class Option

RCC’s is rolling out a new plan to help people with limited time complete an associate degree in a timely manner. The new Flex4 allows students to enroll in 8-week classes, heading to campus one day a week for four weeks and then completing the class online for the remaining four weeks.

This approach allows students to interact directly with their instructor, become comfortable with expectations and assignments, and remove apprehension about being successful in an online class.

This plan was designed with busy parents or an alternating shift worker in mind, people who need a lot of flexibility in order to complete a college degree.

College Resources

RCC has many services available to its students to be successful in their program of study. The Oral and Written Communication Center (OWCC) offers free support services that include free tutoring, math lab and proctoring services. Also available to students for free is Office 365, counseling services, computer labs and access to WIFI.

Register for Forum To register for Enroll @RCC Q&A please visit the College’s website www.richmondcc.edu or check out the RCC Facebook events page. To inquire about fall registration or the new FLEX4 option, call (910) 410-1700.

