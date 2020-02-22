Another 15 residents die from influenza

Wikipedia photo North Carolina residents can still get flu shots if they are worried about contracting the disease. Wikipedia photo North Carolina residents can still get flu shots if they are worried about contracting the disease.

ROCKINGHAM — Forget the Coronavirus, it’s good old influenza that has people worried in North Carolina.

Another 15 people have died of complications from the flu in North Carolina, raising the death toll during the current season to 90, state health officials reported on Thursday.

Eleven people died of the flu last week and four more deaths from cases reported in previous weeks accounted for the latest total, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.

Health officials do not release a victim’s hometown, county, age or gender, citing privacy concerns.

At this time last season, North Carolina reported 85 deaths related to the flu.

Of the 90 deaths this season, 54 were aged 65 or older, 22 were ages 50 to 64 and 11 were ages 25 to 49. Health officials said two of the deaths involved victims ages 5 to 17 and one no older than 4.

With flu season intensifying across North Carolina, FirstHealth of the Carolinas is asking for the community’s cooperation to limit the spread of the virus.

To protect patients, visitors and staff, FirstHealth asks the community to adhere to the following precautions when visiting FirstHealth’s four hospitals:

· Please visit immediate family only when necessary.

· Please do not allow children under 12 to visit the hospital.

· Do not visit anyone in the hospital if you are experiencing flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills or fatigue.

· Remember to wash your hands and cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing to prevent the spread of influenza.

· If you haven’t already, get a flu vaccine. The flu vaccine is available at FirstHealth Primary Care and Convenient Care clinics.

“The decision to implement visitor restrictions is a result of an increase in patients with flu at FirstHealth hospitals and the increase in flu cases across the state,” explained Jayne Lee, R.N., Director, Infection Control/Patient Safety for FirstHealth of the Carolinas.

Coronavirus update

Governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced that he has directed the creation of the Novel Coronavirus Task Force to formalize the state’s ongoing efforts to monitor, prepare, and respond to the virus.

The task force will continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and coordinate across state agencies to protect the health and wellbeing of North Carolinians.

“Though currently, the risk to North Carolinians is low, we are taking a proactive approach and are prepared for potential scenarios,” stated Governor Cooper in a news release. “This task force will continue coordination between our agencies and federal partners so we can keep the public informed and safe.”

At least 18 Americans who returned home from a quarantined cruise ship are infected with the new virus, bringing the number of cases in the U.S. to 35, health officials said Friday.

More than 76,000 cases have been reported worldwide, mostly in China.

Robert Leininger Editor

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

