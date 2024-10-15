A months long search for a new president may have come to an end after Richmond Community College Director of Marketing and Communications Wyle Bell set a date for an announcement Monday inside the Cole Auditorium.

Although not stating outright whether RCC plans to announce its new president, Bell did set a 10:30 a.m. start time for the gathering.

Last August, Bell reported the college remained steadfast in replacing former RCC President Dale McInnis, who announced his resignation last May.

Richmond Community College’s Presidential Search Committee began the review process last August, starting with 12 of the 50 applicants and eventually narrow the applicants down to five candidates who would then interview with the board of trustees.

According to Bell’s article from August, Joe Barwick, president and managing partner of Executive Leadership Associates LLP, presented this information at the Board of Trustees’ meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

“The full Board will select three finalists, who will be vetted by the State Board in September,” Barwick said.

Bell further stated Executive Leadership Associates is the company that was hired to conduct the search for a new president upon Dr. Dale McInnis’ announcement to retire at the end of October. The State Board will announce the new president for Richmond CC mid-October.

As for Dr. McInnis, whose retirement takes effect this month, Innis will soon begin his next position as head of schools for O’Neal School of Southern Pines.

“The opportunity to lead this college has been a great blessing to me and my family. Building this wonderful team and helping the people of Richmond and Scotland counties has been a labor of love and satisfaction for me,” said McInnis during a called meeting of the Board of Trustees in August and originally reported by Bell. “I believe I am leaving the College in a good place at the right time. Our culture, enrollment and financial status are strong, our future prospects are bright, and we have the best set of employees I have ever worked with.”