ARCA Series announced Easter weekend race

After hints of a third race in the months following Rockingham Speedway’s announcement of NASCAR’s return to Richmond County, ARCA East Series officials annonced Thursday they too plan to run at the historic race trackEaster weekend of 2025.

Both Richmond County Manager Brian Land and Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump elluded to the potential of a third race during last months county commission and city council meetings, but ARCA officials made a formal announcement Wednesday with race tickets to go on sale alongside tickets for the Easter weekend Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series 10 a.m. November 1.

“Returning to Rockingham Speedway with the NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series is a great opportunity for the ARCA Menards East,” said Ron Drager, president of ARCA, in a press released. “We respect and appreciate the history and tradition associated with Rockingham, and we are excited to be a part of this new chapter.”

The race, ARCA Series race, as well as the Xfinity Series and Craftman Truck Series will return as part of a promotion by Track Enterprises. Bob Sargent, president of Track Enterprises, said in a press conference last summer Track Enterprises and NASCAR chose Rockingham Speedway as part of the organizations’ mission to bring races to include diversity with each track while also focusing on historic racetracks that harken back to NASCAR’s past.

“We are excited to showcase these great NASCAR development drivers and established teams on Saturday, April 19th along with the NASCAR XFINITY Series,” said Bob Sargent, in the press release. “They all know the importance and impact of racing on the same day as the XFINITY Series, just like several teams will in Daytona in February. We also expect established ARCA Menards Series teams the likes of Joe Gibbs Racing and Pinnacle Racing Group to compete for the win at Rockingham Speedway.”

Although a newly announced race, the ARCA Series has a lengthy history in Richmond County with races going back nearly 50 years. In 1973, the ARCA East Series began running at Rockingham with driver Charlie Glotzbach winning the anaugural race, and NASCAR Cup Series stars Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and William Byron taking future titles. Ty Dillon won the final ARCA East Series Race at Rockingham Speedway in 2011.

“The positive reaction across the industry and here in Richmond County has been strong since our event was announced in late August,” Sargent stated in the press release. “Rockingham Speedway owner Dan Lovenheim and his staff are working hard to be ready when we welcome back fans to Rockingham Speedway. We urge all NASCAR fans to log on to www.RaceTheRock.com right now to register to receive updates and pre-sale access to race tickets before they go on sale.”

Sargent’s push for ticket sales is not done in vain, despite working for the promotion. Last month, both Land and Crunp asked the public to come out and support the races – emphasizing the Nov. 1 first day of ticket sales. Sargent said ticket sales are essential, because it determines whether a race will become a tradition or a one-and-done affair.

“Obviously, our goal is to keep it (in Rockingham) for years to come. NASCAR doesn’t guarantee dates far out, but their business model has always been the successful ones continue with their schedule. We plan on working hard and diligently at making this a very successful event to secure further NASCAR races,” Sargent said.

As previsouly reported by the Daily Journal, shortly after announcing return of ThunderFest to coincide with the NASCAR races, City Councilman Bennett Deane requested the community come out and support bringing racing back to Rockingham.

“”We need our community to get behind this whole effort. A lot of folks are excited about it, but to take the next step and continue these events, tickets sales are the most critical thing – people buying tickets and making sure we have a good attendance,” Deane said. “… People having signs in their yards, anything they can do to help promote this. We’re open to ideas. We really need to embrace this opportunity, because it won’t come along again if it’s not well received.”