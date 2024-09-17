Contestants put their skills to the test throughout the week

Celebrating its 64th year, the Richmond County Agriculture Fair wrapped up its week-long run last Sunday at the Hamlet Fairgrounds.

As has become tradition, arts and agriculture contestants spent the day removing their entries from the fairgrounds with dozens participating in a variety of activities throughout the week.

“A lot of our people that bring [entries] in take it serious. They want to make sure their animals are being taken care of. We had one rabbit that had special food that the brought for us. They get excited when they come back and see what they won. If they get first place or second place. We also give cash prizes for first through third, so that gives them incentive to bring them back and maybe be better next year,” said Catherine Lang, a member of the Hamlet Lion’s Club who served as lead organizer for this year’s event.

Lang said one of her favorite parts of hosting the fair is the look in a child’s eye when they receive recognition for their project. For some, it may be the only recognition they receive while participating in arts or agriculture as a child.

“It’s exciting. My kids definitely bring their stuff. The excitement they get when they realize they won, and they get a ribbon and money that goes toward whatever they want to get. The excitement fills your heart. [The Hamlet Lions Club] has put on the fair the last 50 years or so. This has always been the county fair … This is our third year back from [COVID-19],” Lang said.

With visitors through the early evening hours, Lang hopes to draw many more visitors next season during their 65th Richmond County Argriculture Fair. Lang’s family represented more than three generations of organizing the county fair.

“People remember the agriculture fair when they were younger, and how many rides they had. They remember going through the barn and seeing the exhibits,” Lang said. “It brings back memories for the older generation, maybe people my age, and now they’re bringing their kids to it. We’ve done it for over 50 years now. The crowds have gotten a little bit bigger, but getting the community support for filling up our exhibit hall and our barn has slowed down. That’s definitely something we’re going to have to push more for … This year, it was a little struggle, so it’s going to take some time.”

After a week of contant work as one of the event organizers, Lang looks forward to a much need break.

“It’s definitely going to be good to have a breather, and not have to worry events I have to do or being out here, prepared and ready for the crowds. It’s definitely going to be good to relax,” Lang said.