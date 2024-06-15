With Saturday being National Elder Abuse Awareness Day, the Hamlet Senior Center hosted Jerry Powell, admissions director for Pruett Health Skilled Nursing and Short-Term Rehabilitation Center, for a symposium on elder abuse.

Amanda Kempen, Hamlet Senior Center director, said she wanted to host an elder abuse symposium because the men and women she sees on a daily basis could fall victim to elder abuse.

“As an educational piece, it’s very important. It gives them guidance and direction to people seeing direction, and to be open to questions and be transparent with the industry and the challenges we have with the elderly. It educates them and let’s them know there is a safe place for us all,” Powell said.

With the United States undergoing one of its most significant demographic shifts in recent memory, with many of the baby-boomer community now reaching retirement age, Kempen said programs like the elder abuse symposium not only impact those who may become victims of elder abuse, but also those who can look for signs of elder abuse in their loved ones.

“It becomes more valuable daily. As the age from 0 to 17 decreases, our aging community is going to increase dramatically. You will see the Council on Aging, the Department of Aging Services are all ramping their departments up for aging advocacy. From elderly abuse to scams and frauds, we’ve got to make sure folks know the information is there, and it reaches not only our community but council members, representatives, our senators and on and on, so they understand the need for funding,” Kempen said.

During Friday’s presentation, Powell guided participants through a variety of forms of elder abuse both direct and indirect. These include physical abuse, psychological abuse, neglect or abandonment, sexual abuse and financial exploitation. While often associated with nursing care facilities in media, elder abuse the possibility of elder abuse from a friend or family member is just as likely as a healthcare provider.

“The raw truth is it could save someone’s life. There is nothing more important than rescuing those in jeopardy and those in harm’s way. We can prevent that by educating and raising awareness of the risks and resolutions,” Powell said.

With women fearful to come forward or men feeling emasculated for asking for help, elder abuse is often seen as a silent killer. Kempen said coming forward is often the hardest step, but a necessary step. Kempen should know. As a youth, she took that same step.

“For someone that is in an abusive situation to speak up, often you do not know the psychological damage that has been done,” Kempen said. “In that course, and as a survivor of a domestic abuse violence situation at a very young age, it took going into hiding to escape, but it was the best decision I ever made. I know that decision saved my life. Family tried to reach out, but it was up to me to step up, speak up and say ‘This is not OK, and you will stop.’”

For those suffering elder abuse, or fearing a friend or relative is suffering elder abuse, Powell and Kempen said the local department of health and human services, the Hamlet Senior Center or simply calling 611 are resources for finding help in an elder abuse scenario.