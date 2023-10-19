The Raptor Race Drone Challenge will take place on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Technologies Training Center oat 158 Rushing Road, Hoffman.

HOFFMAN — Oak Grove Technologies’ Training Center will be hosting a drone race challenge on Saturday, Nov. 4 at their facility.

“People are mostly surprised about how fast they are,” said Eli Monroe, director of unmanned systems at Oak Grove Technologies. “The second thing that blows their mind is how maneuverable they are. It’s incredible how they can zip in and out between trees or through doors.”

The Raptor Race Drone Challenge will be open to all skill levels with a $15 entry free to cover race operations. Monroe said that competition will be pretty tough and competitive to place in the top three and earn the various prize packages.

There will be a total of $1,000 available in cash prizes and two distinct categories for competitors — an open civilian and active duty military competition. Oak Grove has teamed up with MultiGP and FETFPV.com to host the event.

Competitors will be flying their drones through times gates and around obstacles through the military facility in various heats. Pilots will be wearing goggles that gives them a first-perspective of the drone that they’re flying.

“They’re visually in the cockpits at they fly and negotiate the gates,” Monroe said.

Spectators will be able to watch through large screen TV’s that will be displaying the camera feeds of the racers.

Monroe said the primary goal of this event is to generate interest and awareness of drone racing and foster growth in this advancing technology. At Oak Grove Technologies, they teach soldiers the basics behind drone building and flying.

