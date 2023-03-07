ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department has charged another individual with attempted murder from a March 1 shooting on JFK Drive.

Xavier Brown is charged with attempted first degree murder, four felony counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied property and felony conspiracy.

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, an officer heard numerous gunshots coming from the area of Rockingham Road, while standing in the parking lot of the police department.

While the officer was responding to the area, he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed leaving the area of JFK drive. The officer activated his blue lights and siren, and the vehicle failed to stop. During the short pursuit, two black males exited the vehicle and fled on foot, near Hood Street.

Elijah Nercos Brown was the first suspect that was charged and is held under a $500,000 secure bond at the Richmond County Jail.Xavier Brown is being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $550,000 secure bond. Additional charges are forthcoming. According to the initial press release, there is one additional suspect that fled on foot.