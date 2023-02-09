Advisory meeting set for later this month

HAMLET — The results from a Richmond County School survey regarding the dress code are clear – the current dress code policy is not very popular.

Of the 1,634 responses gathered from parents, students and teachers, 52% of the respondents shared that they strongly dislike the current school uniform policy, with another 20% saying they don’t like it.

Another 12.7% said they don’t mind the policy, ,while only 8.6% like it as it is.

“It’s obviously been a hot topic on social media and around the county,” said board member Scotty Baldwin. “…It looks like the overwhelming majority is against it, so you know, I hope that we can do something to satisfy everyone.”

Director of the Exceptional Children’s Department Melvin Ingram shared that 58% of employees disagree with the enforcement of the policy, and over 76% of parents don’t like the policy.

The RCS School Uniform Policy was first adopted in 2002 and implemented during 2004-2005 school year. It has been revised intermittently over the years. Prior to the beginning of the school year, the school uniform policy attracted a lot of criticism online.

Major concerns were the cost of the uniforms and the lack of availability. In a 2017 Daily Journal article, parents shared that they don’t feel like the uniform policy prevents bullying, which was one of the main reason for its initial adoption.

“Nothing about this uniform policy is uniform anymore,” Baldwin continued. “At this point I personally feel like it’s ran its course and its time to move on.”

The biggest question that remains, according to Interim Superintendent Dennis Quick (in his last meeting in that position) is “Where do we go from here?”

Ingram said that a Zoom meeting this Friday between all of the principals in the county will help address the first steps forward. In the survey, respondents were able to express interest in serving on future exploratory committees.

There are plans for each school to hold their own individual meetings to discuss the dress code policy.

Board member Ronald Tillman wanted to make sure that those who will be involved with the direction of the new policy will be from a “diverse group of presentation.”

“My main concern is that we do this in a measured method,” Chairman Wiley Mabe said. Quick added that there should be no changes implemented this year in order to arrive at the best policy for everyone.

“It’s a major decision,” said board member Bobbie Sue Ormsby. “You’re talking about parents spending money and parents that have already spent money.”

Board member Daryl Mason said that a policy of tucking vs. untucking shirts could be a headache for administration, and that there’s potential for “hundreds of suspensions” where there shouldn’t be.

“What I don’t want to happen is like, I don’t want to take away from teachers spending their time teaching in the classroom to decide whether or not a kid has passed the uniform policy,” Tillman said. “Some kids, just to be able to get up and get to school is a blessing in itself.”

And despite the problems that could result from a change in policy, board member Cory Satterfield noted that in his experience as an administrator, if the proper example is set, it will be followed accordingly.

“I’ve worked in two counties that did not have a uniform policy,” Satterfield said. “They had no issues with kids coming to schooling wearing what they needed to wear,” also adding that he was surprised at the lack of participation in the survey for such a hot-button issue.

Quick said that he met with a group students who weren’t quite as condemning of the policy, and that he expects any forthcoming changes will gather input from the entire community and merge with the old policy.

UPDATE: A previous article mentioned a date for an initial advisory meeting, that was changed to each school holding their own individual meetings.