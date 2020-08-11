Expert, counselors provide resources for students’ mental health

Christy Buchanan, professor of psychology at Wake Forest University Contributed Photo

With schools set to begin the new school year with virtual learning being more heavily used than ever before, concerns remain about how prolonged separation from the traditional classroom will affect social development and students’ mental health.

In addition to the separation and isolation from peers and teachers that comes with virtual learning, students are also dealing with the bigger picture of how COVID-19 affects their lives and their families’ lives. Families are concerned about having the financial, healthcare and emotional resources to navigate through the new norm they find themselves in.

“For some children, I suspect that this period of time will be a memorable but relatively small ripple in their lives, and then for others, it could potentially be traumatic,” said Christy Buchanan, a professor of psychology at Wake Forest University.

According to Buchanan, interactions with a variety of people, whether in the family or out of the family, are important and influence who people become. The lack of in-person interaction may influence how a child’s brain develops, particularly in the pre-pubescent or pubescent stage of life.

Buchanan said lack of “stimulation” during this period of social isolation can affect social and emotional development, as well as how kids perceive and react to various stimuli they would normally encounter in school on a given day.

“Children are going to be different in their temperaments and their ability to follow a routine at home and stay engaged in an online learning environment, Buchanan said. “And for those children, there may be some significant impact on their learning through brain development.”

The percentage of people nationally who have reported an indication of symptoms of anxiety or depression has risen from 33.9 percent in the middle of May to 40.9 percent at the end of July, according to Household Pulse Survey data from the CDC.

“All those things that are indicators of mental health are looking a lot worse for all of us,” Buchanan said. “But I think the statistics confirm what we’re all feeling, that this situation we’re going through is a big stressor, and stressors make it harder to be mentally and emotionally healthy.”

In order to try to mitigate some of these issues, Buchanan suggests that parents and other adults in a child’s life, like relatives or neighbors, be more attentive to children that may be showing signs of anxiety or depression. Since depression or anxiety can manifest itself as anger and frustration, in addition to sadness and fear, noticing prolonged significant changes in mood can be key.

“It’s important to ask questions of the child to try to figure out what they’re feeling, and to do what we can as adults to try to reassure them and help them cope with the situation, and maybe in some cases get medical attention.” Buchanan said. “Whether that’s a psychologist, a family doctor or whoever that might be, but not just assuming that it’ll go away.”

In addition to reaching out to school counselors for any help a student might need, some schools also have peer mediator programs or other peer support groups available.

Buchanan said a child’s friends can also be on the lookout for warning signs via social media posts, text conversations and other electronic methods of communication.

“I think for all children’s healthy development, it takes a village to raise a child,” Buchanan said. “I would say for parents who are trying to figure out what they can do. One thing would be to make sure their child has some kind of village, not just for protection, but so they have some interaction with other adults beyond just parents. We all benefit from that.”

Nikki Wells, a counselor at Richmond Senior High School, said in a video announcement on social media that counselors will be available to students, and that they plan to meet with students virtually, over the phone or confidentially one-on-one, as needed.

“We just want you to know and assure you that we will go out of our way to make sure we meet the needs of our students this upcoming school year,” Wells said in the video. “The primary way we will contact children will be via phone, so if you will please update your contact information with your child’s school, so there are no issues with getting in contact.”

Anna Odom, a counselor at Cordova Middle School, said that counselors can connect parents and their children with outside agencies or any resources, including help lines and school supplies that are needed, and that they are available to answer any questions or concerns about the school year or about middle school.

“As always, middle school counselors are available to children for individual and small-group counseling,” Odom said in the video. “All of the middle schools use the Second Step program, which is a program that includes web-based lessons and activities that help students to develop social and emotional skills that they can use in the classroom and beyond.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.