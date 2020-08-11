Schools work to serve special needs students through pandemic changes

HAMLET – As a result of their respective disabilities, many special needs and exceptional students require unique, specialized instruction in order to provide them with an effective education.

As part of Richmond County Schools’ reopening plan for the start of the 2020-2021 school year, all students in grades K-5 will be doing in-person face-to-face instruction, including students in the exceptional children (EC) program.

While most of the grade 6-12 students in the exceptional student program will be utilizing virtual learning, a percentage of them will participate in in-person learning depending on the requirements stated in their respective IEPs, or individualized education program. An IEP is a plan that is tailored specifically to each student and outlines the necessary resources they require to receive the education they need.

According to Dr. Amber Watkins, the director of the exceptional children program for Richmond County Schools, approximately 1,000 students in the district have IEPs, 130 to 150 of those students are part of the self-contained special needs and exceptional students that will be doing in-person instruction.

“We were able to work it out to where they could come into the school building under Plan B,” Watkins said. “So the instruction will be very normal for them, as if it was a normal school year.”

Watkins said the teachers will be working with the students on trying to help them abide by and learn how to wear masks, face coverings, work with them on social distancing and work with them on hand washing procedures.

“(The teachers) will be working with them on those functional fields to help them to be able to understand and follow the CDC guidelines in the community as well as in the school,” she said.

However, for special needs and exceptional students that have opted for remote learning due to their own medical needs or family situation, Watkins said the teachers and schools have tailored the IEPs to meet the students’ needs virtually.

Also, should the state or the county school board mandate a reversion back to Plan C for virtual learning for all students, Watkins said they’ve prepared for that too.

“(The teachers) will also be kind of prepping and helping (the students) work with some online programs for what they’re able and capable of doing,” Watkins said. “So, if they have to stay at home for a certain amount of time. There’s already that support and structure put in place to help maximize what can be done at home through remote instruction.”

For those students in grades 6-12 who are all online and are not part of the self-contained student group, Watkins said EC teachers will be conducting virtual small group or one-on-one sessions with students, in addition to being available to the EC students in their regular general education classes taught by their regular general education teachers.

“We are trying to really provide comparable services in their IEP in the remote instruction in whatever way is possible under the circumstances, as well as dependent upon the individual students,” Watkins said.

According to Watkins, a few of the elementary students’ parents have opted for their kids to do virtual learning, and she said the district is working to see how they can provide those students with comparable IEP services.

“We could adjust in different ways, but with what we have, our goal is to provide our students with the best and most comparable services, and make a good faith effort to do that under the circumstances,” Watkins said. “That’s always our goal. That’s always what we strive to do.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.