Letter | Despite fears, our democracy thrives

To the editor:

A Daily Journal editorial has suggested a political future is linked to the current global pandemic. A more recent editorial portrayed the president swaggering in response to the health crisis. There have been fears that our American democracy was in grave jeopardy of failing.

As I write, an unprecedented wave of bipartisanship and citizen collaboration in response to the pandemic seems to confirm that American democracy is alive and well. I cringe when I hear the democratic contender espouse “our values” when I know he and his liberal allies repudiate every value of the Judeo-Christian ethic. Candidates who ruthlessly trounced each other in televised debates now bask in the glow of the last man standing. Of course by now Bernie Sanders knows the establishment has squelched his campaign efforts.

Sadly, Democrats openly admit their primary focus will not be on the issues, but defeating Donald Trump. Sounds like someone is running scared?

While leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives delivered their articles of impeachment, President Trump was at the United Nations championing the rights of persecuted persons of faith worldwide. Earlier in his term, and to the chagrin of his detractors, He officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. His stand on on right-to-life issues is allowing the the unborn the opportunity to be born — a far cry from New York legislators who openly applauded passing a law allowing full-term babies to be aborted. Our nation continues to make a wholesale abandonment of God and the Bible. Morality is now based on the shifting sands of public opinion where evil is good and good is evil. Do you hear that roar? That’s the sound of the silent majority who changed U.S. political history in 2016 and is poised for victory in 2020. Faith-based voting sounds good to me. What say ye?

Eddie Russell

Richmond County