Column | We will endure

Schools are shuttered. Parks and recreation areas cleared. Movies theaters, restaurants, bowling alleys, skating rinks, all are empty or nearly so as our community, our nation, and the world, face a pandemic the likes of which we haven’t seen in our lifetimes.

This, I remind my staff, is history, and it’s our job — our responsibility — to record it in an honest and ethical manner.

It’s alarming, to be sure, for those who are most vulnerable to lung infections: the aged and the infirm. And while we should be concerned and prepared, we should not be frightened.

It’s very early in this pandemic and while we are urged to self-quarantine, I also urge you to think of those who need outside resources.

If you are one of the thousands who have hoarded toilet paper and hand sanitizer, I urge you to make a gift basket and provide it to your infirm neighbor or at-risk relative.

While the health risks force us to change our day-to-day lives, it’s the economic impact that will stay with us for months to come. Hundreds of thousands are facing being laid off or a reduction in hours. They, in turn, no longer have the resources to purchase goods and the circle goes round and round.

I urge you all to try to work with our local business neighbors and friends. If it’s a restaurant, maybe you could purchase a gift certificate now for purchases in the future. This will help them stay in operation and weather this extraordinary storm.

While schools are closed they are continuing to provide meals and educational tools for those who need them the most and volunteers are answering the challenge for those households whose children will not have access.

Many good things are happening because of, or in spite of, this pandemic. I have seen social media posts from people willing to care for the children of our medical personnel, understanding that their stress is immeasurable.

We will be featuring the story of Teela Mari who is providing meals to those who are without. Christopher Stovall, Theresa Maples, Melissa Jeffery who are volunteering to assist the elderly or those with auto immune disease by doing their errands or shopping.

These are difficult times but I urge you look inside yourself and remember to help those who can’t help themselves.

Remember the families who lack the resources to care for their children while schools are closed and offer to assist. Remember those in the service industry who may soon find themselves without employment. Remember those who have to cancel things they enjoy. Remember those with no place to call home and understand they are fighting this alone.

Remember that while we must each practice social distancing, we can embrace one another with empathy and love and know that, if we put others’ needs before our own, this great nation will recover and be stronger for it.

By Brian Bloom Regional Publisher