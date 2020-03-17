The only thing to fear

When Franklin Delano Roosevelt took office in March, 1933, the nation was nearly paralyzed with fear that they would lose their life savings because banks were failing. For if a family’s own bank failed, the loss was totally theirs, for it would be months before the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation would be founded. So they began rushing to the bank to get their own money before someone else beat them to it.

FDR, knowing the problem went far deeper than depression economics, found a way to enlighten his nation through network radio broadcasts, which he delivered as if he were speaking to each person from his own living room. Here is an excerpt from what has been called his first “fireside chat.”

This great Nation will endure as it has endured, will revive and will prosper. So, first of all, let me

assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself—nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.

He declared a bank holiday to give the banks a rest, and to let people have time to stop reacting in fear, and to take time to listen to warm and reasoned encouragement.

One summer afternoon, novelist Saul Bellow was walking along a Chicago street, when one of FDR’s fireside chats came on. He watched as the automobiles pulled over to the side of the street, rolled down their windows, and opened their doors, to listen to their car radios, Bellow walked for blocks not missing a single word of the broadcast for every car radio was playing FDR’s message. Bellow wrote:

You felt joined to these unknown drivers, men and women … not so much considering the President’s words as affirming the rightness of his tone and taking assurance from it.

By his assuring tone, and a smile in his voice, this kind leader broadcast peace to a fearful nation, and the people left their money in the bank.

Today communication tools, much more powerful than network radio, have been placed into the hands of the people, who regularly go online with “fireside talks” of their own. Today, right now, we need a new FDR to calm a virtually paralyzed nation, gripped by fear, to a degree that I have not seen before.

This new FDR might be a well-known writer, physician, singer, sports figure, actor, or another person of such fine reputation, that we will stop, and listen carefully to an online message of nobility, courage, and hope. Perhaps this FDR will tell us how to resist corona, and how to resist the fear brought by an onslaught of unbalanced information abut it.

Perhaps our FDR will remind us that we are not helpless in the battle with this virus, that this common enemy can be successfully resisted by the simple act of stopping him as he draws near, flushing him off of our hands and fingers, with lots of soap and water. Then, as an additional precaution, fighting the virus at his point of entry — by keeping our hands away from our eyes, noses, and mouths.

Perhaps our new FDR will remind us to concentrate on truthful, rational, helpful messages, and to avoid clearly neurotic opinions, helping us to think clearly with minds unsullied by “unreasoning, unjustified terror.”

To remember that we must not—cannot— act selfishly. That, for the time, those of us who are healthy may need to increase social distance to a few feet, but we must never totally withdraw from society, for if we do, not only will we diminish our own lives and our reputations, we will also do economic harm to many of the most vulnerable of our neighbors, whose incomes depend on our frequenting the restaurants, groceries, box stores and other areas where they work. Such selfishness will increase our own fear, and diminish the character of our nation.

So the new FDR will surely remind us that we have never been a nation of cowards, that when we resist this enemy, this current fear “will flee.” And with the “thrill of victory,” we will be better prepared to resist the next one, which we will be told about, as soon as this one is defeated.

If you have read this far, you are likely a new FDR whose online message could remind this frightened nation that “the only thing to fear is fear itself.”

Your nation needs you.

