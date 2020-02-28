The deadline for church briefs is noon Thursday for publication the following Friday. To have your event listed, email [email protected], call 910-817-2675 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please be sure to include the name and address of your church, as well as the time, date and place of each event you wish published. Also be sure to include the full names of speakers. For hand-delivered submissions, please DO NOT write in cursive.

Feb. 29

Freedom Baptist Church will host its Brotherhood Men’s Breakfast at 9 a.m. They are on their regular service schedule.

March 1

Chappell Grove Baptist Church will hold their Pastor Anniversary for Rev. H.K. William with a morning message at 11:30 a.m. at the church located at 111 Godfrey Rd. in Ellerbe. The speaker for the morning will be Pastor Rev. H.K. William. Lunch will follow. At 2:30 p.m. Rev. Anthony Ledbetter, pastor of Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Wadesboro will be the guest speaker along with his members.

Macedonia Usher Board will sponsor their 34th Annual Post Africa Heritage Service at 3 p.m. The moderator will be Rev. John Bennett from the Lumberton and Scotland County area. Please dress in your African tie but if you don’t have one don’t let this stop you from coming out and giving Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ a big hallelujah. There will be an African brunch immediately following the morning worship.

Saint Luke #2 Freewill Baptist Church will have Pastor Darrell McSween preach for the morning service at 10:30 a.m. at the church located at 119 Morrow St. in Hamlet. The public is invited to come out and enjoy praise and worship service. Contact is Lisa Hinson 910-817-9872.

March 3

Freedom Baptist Church will host the EMBRACE Women’s meeting at 7 p.m. The church will be on their regular service schedule.

March 6

Faith Assembly Outreach Ministries will hold their Friday Night of Faith at 7 p.m. at the church located at 148 Daniels St. in Hamlet. Guest speaker will be Apostle Sarah McCallum of Truth and Faith PCOD in Raeford. Host Pastors are Apostle Linda Ross and Pastor Mordecai Ross.

March 8

Saint Luke #2 Freewill Baptist Church will have Pastor Darrell McSween preach for the morning service at 10:30 a.m. at the church located at 119 Morrow St. in Hamlet. The public is invited to come out and enjoy praise and worship service. Contact is Lisa Hinson 910-817-9872.

Kingdom Institute Ministry will be hosting an International Women’s Day service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 at the church located at 1971 US Highway 1, Rockingham, NC. The guest speaker will be Pastor Wanda Cassidy of Beautiful Zion in Rockingham, NC. The theme for the service is “Unfinished” Philippians 1:6. Women are asked to wear red. The host pastor is Dr. Johnnie Bruton. For more information, please contact the church secretary Minister Christina Morman at (910) 895-4090.

March 15

Saint Luke #2 Freewill Baptist Church will have Pastor Darrell McSween preach for the morning service at 10:30 a.m. at the church located at 119 Morrow St. in Hamlet. The public is invited to come out and enjoy praise and worship service. Contact is Lisa Hinson 910-817-9872.

March 15 – March 20

Greater Harvest Pentecostal Holiness Church will hold a revival at 3 p.m. at the church located at 8720 Peeles Chapel Road Laurel Hill, NC. Host Pastors: Elder Tracy and Evangelist Anna Jones. Guest Preacher: Prophetess Magdalene Purvis, House of Deliverance For All Nation of Bennettsville, SC. On March 16: Apostle Paul Bennett, Emmanuel Temple Church of God of Rockingham, NC. On Tuesday March 17, 2020 Pastor Deon Allbrooks, Victory Fellowship Church of Southern Pines, NC. One Wednesday March 18, 2020 Pastor Joletha Dockery, Bessie Chapel AME Zion Church of Lilesville, NC. On Thursday March 19 and on Friday March 20, 2020 (Youth Nights) Elder Karrington Stone, Associate Minister of St. Peter’s Deliverance Church of God of Southern Pines, NC. Service starts nightly at 7pm All are welcome!!!

March 22

Saint Luke #2 Freewill Baptist Church will have Pastor Darrell McSween preach for the morning service at 10:30 a.m. at the church located at 119 Morrow St. in Hamlet. The public is invited to come out and enjoy praise and worship service. Contact is Lisa Hinson 910-817-9872.

St. John Missionary Baptist Church will host its 5th Annual Gathering of the Saints Celebration at 3 p.m. at the church located at 1729 Derby Rd. in Ellerbe. The theme will be “breaking Satan strongholds off the Church and bringing them back together into fellowship with one another and on one accord.” Performers and speakers include The Pringle Brothers, Gospel Mellowstones, Brother William Nelson, Tears of Joy, Apostle Steven Utley, Dr. M.H. Russell, The Musicians for Christ, Brother Ron Tyree and The Vessels of Faith, and the Singing Stars. For more info call Pastor Mary Lindsey at 910-206-7757.

March 25 – March 27

Saint Luke #2 Freewill Baptist Church will hold Spring Revival services nightly at 7 p.m. at the church located at 119 Morrow St. in Hamlet with Rev. Jamison Quick of Parson Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Lilesville and Morning Star Holiness Church in Hamlet. The public is invited to come out and enjoy praise and worship service. Contact is Lisa Hinson 910-817-9872.

March 27

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church will sponsor Dinner Donations from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The dinners include one meat, two sides, and dessert, bread and a drink. The menu consists of chicken, fish (whiting), with sides of coleslaw, potato salad, baked beans, string beans, and desserts including assorted cakes. Drinks are Pepsi products and water. You can order early by calling 910-582-5550 beginning 8 a.m. Friday. Or call 910-220-6044 to order early by 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

ONGOING

First Baptist Church will hold a Women’s Ministry at 11:30 a.m. every 1st Saturday of the month at 329 West Ave. in Hamlet.

Band No. 2 of The Church Of God offers home-bound prayer meetings for those who can’t get to church as the result of illness. Call for an appointment for prayer or Bible study in your home, 910-997-1213.

Calvary Baptist Church, 406 McDonald Ave., Hamlet, will open its doors 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays to pray for the nation. For information, call 910-582-0289. The church offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Wednesday night Bible study at 7 p.m.

Community Bible Study, 7 p.m. Thursdays, 325 Long Drive, Rockingham, across from Perdue. For information, contact Evangelist Robert David Sr., 910-461-9186.

East Rockingham Freewill Baptist Church invites you to visit their Sunday School at 10 a.m. and their sermons at 11 a.m. Sunday night 6 p.m. and Wednesday prayer meeting 7 p.m. Come and hear the word of God preached by our Pastor Johnny Johnson. The church is located at 189 Airport Rd. Contact Barbara 910-997-3481.

Faith Assembly Outreach Ministries, 148 Daniels St., Hamlet, offers a soup kitchen 9-10:15 a.m. every Sunday and 5:45-6:45 p.m. every Tuesday. Food furnished by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and donations. No one turned away. The church also offers Sunday breakfast and delivery at 9 a.m., Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. and morning worship at 11:45. Every second Sunday,it offers its Sister 2 Sister program at 4:30 p.m. The church holds Tuesday Bible study at 7 p.m., Friday morning food box at 10:30,Friday night service at 7:30 and Saturday morning food box at 10:30. The church prayer line is open noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Call 910-716-9106 to have someone pray with you. Or call to leave a prayer request. A minister will return your call.

Fellowship Prayer Breakfast, 9 a.m. the third Wednesday of each month, Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet. There is a small cost.

Greater Harvest Pentecostal Holiness Church at 8720 Peeles Chapel Road, Laurel Hill, NC will have worship services on the first,third and fifth Sunday’s of the month. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. and the morning worship service will begin at 11 a.m.

New Foundation Outreach Ministry, prayer line, 712-451-0927, at 8 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. Access code: 611125. Call in to have someone to pray with.

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1596 US 74 E., Hamlet, will have a community prayer service at 6 p.m. each Tuesday.

Prayer Deliverance Ministries, 108 School St., Rockingham, offers food to the homeless each Wednesday.

Rockingham Church of Christ, US 74 E., Rockingham, offers a free home Bible study by mail for those who find the Bible hard to understand. Call 910-895-4035, and clearly leave your name and mailing address.

Sidney Grove Church of Deliverance, 401 McIntyre Road, Ellerbe, will have community Bible study at 7 p.m. each Thursday and community prayer, noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.

Freedom Baptist Church worship services are at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday mornings; Sunday School at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings;Bible Study/Mid-week Service on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Mt. Stephen AME Zion Church is holding a noonday prayer every Monday. The community is invited. For more information call Rev. Carol Turner at 704-475-1018.

East Rockingham Freewill Baptist Church located at 189 Airport Rd. invites the community to visit and attend their church services. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m., preaching at 11 a.m. and again Sunday night at 6 p.m. They also hold a Wednesday prayer meeting at 7 p.m. Come and hear the word of God preached by our Pastor Johnny Johnson. For more information please call Barbara at 910-997-3481.

Freedom Ministries #1 every Sunday holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning service at 11:30 a.m. and every second Sunday there is an evening service at 2:30 p.m. Contact is Overseer R.J. Ingram at 910-206-2002.

Faith and Healing Christian Center Full Gospel Ministries, Inc. located at 127 Ivy Lane Cheraw, South Carolina 29520 is asking Women Pastors, Women Ministers, Women 1st Ladies and Christ Like Women to join our Women Alliance. You may also join our women on the move Choir. Place: Faith and Healing Christian Center, 127 Ivy Lane, Fisher Hill Community, Cheraw, S.C. 29520 Meeting Dates: Each 3rd Saturday Time:5:00 P.M. Our Prayer Crusade also continues each 3rd Saturday at 6:00 P.M. Prophetess Mattie L. Nichols, Pastor Tel. 843-537-9567.