Letter to the Editor,

Editor,

A long time ago, people kept in touch with family and friends outside their immediate communities by way of, mostly, telephone or letters. Younger folks think of those times as pre-historic, not long after the “flat-earth” theory was disproven. Most any time prior to 1990, say?

If you ever hear former GIs talk about the importance of mail call, believe it. For those of us who served in the days before smart phones, Skype, or e-mail, getting a couple of letters at mail call meant a lot. Not every mail call brought a letter, so I enjoyed re-reading the “freshest” ones. I’d stuff one or two into my pocket to pass the time during boring guard posts, or field maneuvers.

Mom and dad may have thought they were just prattling on about happenings at work, or goings-on around town, but it kept me enthralled. From friends in college experiencing dorm life, prepping for exams, or in possession of a little benign gossip – please, I’d think – spare no detail in those letters; they’re all gold. In fact, one friend – then a student in a western NC college – and I, exchanged “letters” taped on portable cassette recorders. We still joke about how many times that cassette crossed the Atlantic!

My grandmother was, perhaps, my most reliable correspondent. Prowling through a long-ignored closet the other day, I came across a binder notebook full of letters I had written to her during my Army time. She had saved 39 of them, to be exact, dated between late 1974 and Summer, 1977. They may represent the closest to a personal diary of those times that I have.

From the homesickness of basic training – when I thought Ft. Jackson’s 100 miles distance from home was a long way – to hot summers at Ft. Hood, then snowy winters in Germany, a lot of memories came back. Surely she enjoyed my description of the border between West Germany and the Communist east. Or hearing of the well-dressed German businessman who walked several blocks out of his way to show a half-dozen young GIs how to find Munich’s American PX.

Postage increased from a dime to 13 cents over the course of those letters. Stuffed into one of them were copies of commendation letters from my company and battalion commanders for my participation on the winning team in a mortar proficiency competition. The long-forgotten details of a promotion board were there, too.

Thirty-six years after her passing, grandmother could still surprise me with a nice gift of memories.

Douglas Smith

Rockingham