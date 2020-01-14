News Briefs

Cattle conference

scheduled Jan. 28

LUMBERTON — The 2020 Cape Fear Regional Cattle Conference has been scheduled for Jan. 28 at the Southeastern N.C. Agricultural Events Center.

The conference is an opportunity to receive updates on the cattle industry, learn new management practices, and visit with other cattle producers in the area, according to the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service — Robeson County Center. The program includes a meal and time to visit with vendors. There will be a $5 charge to help cover speaker and meal costs. Pay at the door.

Registration begins at 4 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.

The deadline to register is Jan. 21. For information or to register, call Taylor Chavis, Extension livestock agent, at 910-671-3276 or via email at [email protected]

***

Jacobs wins the

Caretaker Award

FAIRMONT — Stacey Jacobs recently received the Outstanding Maintenance Caretaker Award during the Partnership Property Management’s annual Awards Banquet.

The Outstanding Maintenance Caretaker Award is given to a maintenance caretaker chosen from nominees who have shown continued professionalism, enthusiasm and dedication to their property.

Jacobs is the maintenance caretaker of Woodfield Apartment in Fairmont.

He has worked with Partnership Property Management since 2008.

***

Two are facing

weapons charges

ST. PAULS — Two men were charged with weapons crimes recently as a result of a county-wide operation conducted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Pauls Police Department.

Damien Evans, 47, of St. Pauls, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Evans was placed in the Robeson County jail under a $5,000 secured bond.

Solomon Davis, 44, of Fayetteville, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon following a traffic stop. Warrants have been issued for Davis’ arrest.

***

Robbery foiled when

victim shoots robber

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say the victim of an attempted robbery shot back and wounded the assailant in a fast-food parking lot.

The Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release that the would-be robber was found Monday morning in the parking lot of the Burger King.

Police say that the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the wounded man had tried to rob someone else when the person pulled out a gun and shot him. They say the man who attempted the robbery was hit once with a bullet.

The identities of those involved weren’t immediately released.

