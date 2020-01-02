Outgoing Norman mayor gives thanks

Editor,

My time is up for being the Mayor of Norman and l wanted to give THANKS to all who supported our town.

Starting Norman Fest was the best thing that happened for me, our town got noticed more and l hope the fest will continue. l also started the Memorial Day Celebration for our veterans and the Music Jamboree in the spring. Things come and go but l hope for continuation, we will have to wait and see.

The other thing was our Dollar Store. l’m hoping that our Senator Tommy Mclnnis and our County Commissioners will somehow get us one. People from Montgomery and Moore Co. have told me they would support this store, their tax dollars along with ours would benefit our county, several thousand people throughout a 5 mile radius of our town think about it.

ln the beginning, l always wanted to try to keep the festival with a personal touch. Twelve-year old Taylor Stewart was diagnosed around our first festival with cancer and all the people throughout Richmond Co. supported around her with other benefits also. We lost Mike Collins, owner of the Norman General Store, Polly Mcleod, Brenda Mcleod, Myrtle Hogan and Janet Hogan, basically Norman residents who were supporters.

Going back to the first Norman Fest, Ellerbe Telephone came on board and sponsored the entertainment and continued until they sold to Riverstreet Networks who also is a Major Sponsor, along with Richmond Co. Tourism, Pee Dee Electric, Sugg Logging, Griffin Nissan, BB&T, Montgomery lnsurance and the two newspapers.

l also want to give thanks to Bluegrass Farm, Jack Supply, Passin’ Time Farm, Senator Tom Mclnnis, Triple L Farms, 811-Call before you Dig, D&D Duck Farm, Bynum Peach Farm, Ellerbe Heat & Air, The Funnell Cake Guy, AM Vets, Matts Stop N Shop, Coletrane Signs, Allen Bro.Timber, WAYN 900 am Radio, 102.5, Uwharrie MT. Radio G 104, Christian Radio, Witherspoon Heat & Air, Champion Ford, WLWL770am Beach & Blues.There have been other sponsors throughout the 10 years with these events and l want to thank you all.

Also the entertainment, the vendors,Woodpecker Products, the Helicoptor Rides, the food vendors, craft vendors, to the volunteers who help, Richmond Co. Sheriff Dept., Mt. Creek Fire and Rescue and the people who support us, all you made these events – I just started them, so l thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Take Care,

KB