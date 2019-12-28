Performers in the world famous Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker Performers in the world famous Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

The world famous Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker coming to town.

Featuring spectacular sets and beautifully costumed Russian dancers, Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker is an annual treat for the whole family. Whimsical and imaginative storytelling blends with the richness of Russian classical dance, dazzling costumes, soaring birds, giant puppets and a grand stage design to make this particular Nutcracker a unique holiday treat not to be missed.

Sunday, December 29: Shows at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

Owens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte