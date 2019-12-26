Editor,

One can only hope they bring back that pen. On January 7, 1999, all 100 US Senators took their seats to formally begin the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton. Actual procedures would only begin a week later; today’s ceremony was to administer an oath to members to “do impartial justice” in this unique trial. Subsequently, each Senator would proceed down the aisle and affirm the pledge by signing his or her name in a designated ledger.

The Parker pen, specially inscribed for the occasion, carried a typographical error: ” ‘Untied’ States Senate”. If only that body, acting as jurors in 2020, could untie itself from passions, and the cult of personality currently gripping the executive branch, and do impartial justice, indeed.

As a man obsessed with personal image and notions of “perfect” – as in certain presidential phone calls – President Trump now contemplates a legacy marred by impeachment. He is clearly eager for a trial to commence so he can grab that certainly assured acquittal from Mitch McConnell’s Senate. He will have to wait. Even though the House has impeached, nothing happens until the (two) articles are formally delivered by House impeachment managers to the upper chamber. For now, those articles are firmly in the capable hands of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The Speaker is no fan of impeaching presidents. Unsurprisingly, she voted against impeaching Bill Clinton in 1998; but, as Speaker between 2007 and 2011, she resisted some attempts to impeach President George W Bush. She has, further, tamped down previous impeachment sentiments against Mr. Trump.

Interestingly, speaking of Ms. Pelosi in a 2008 interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Mr. Trump noted, “I think she’s a very impressive person, I like her a lot.” Expressing a desire to see President Bush impeached over the Iraq War, the future 45th president observed, “I think [it] would have been a wonderful thing. He got us into the war with lies.”

This president’s political opposition has not held a strong hand since his election. It grew a bit stronger in November, 2018, but it’s hard to imagine a leader who understands how to play what’s left in the deck more masterfully than Nancy Pelosi. One thinks of the timid (Democratic) souls promising to oppose her if only voters in up-for-grabs congressional districts would elect them. Attempts by a couple of Ohio Democratic Reps to unseat Pelosi from leadership came to naught. It’s sobering, now, to think of Tim Ryan or Marcia Fudge parrying with the likes of Trump.

The Kim Jongs and Vladimir Putins of the world must rest a little easier that it’s not the Representative from California’s 12th US district who commands the Oval Office.

