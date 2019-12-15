Daryll Kerns, a resident at Richmond Pines Nursing Home who suffers from Alzheimer’s, accepts his pillow from Fran Jacobs, a social worker with Richmond Pines. The Hamlet Business Development Association donated 20 pillows to the Richmond Pines Nursing Home’s Alzheimer’s patients for Christmas on Thursday to make sure that they were comfortable, said Bernice Owens, president of HBDA. “If it makes him happy, I’m happy too,” said Linda Locklear, Kerns’ sister who was visiting him at the nursing home’s Christmas party on Thursday. Daryll Kerns, a resident at Richmond Pines Nursing Home who suffers from Alzheimer’s, accepts his pillow from Fran Jacobs, a social worker with Richmond Pines. The Hamlet Business Development Association donated 20 pillows to the Richmond Pines Nursing Home’s Alzheimer’s patients for Christmas on Thursday to make sure that they were comfortable, said Bernice Owens, president of HBDA. “If it makes him happy, I’m happy too,” said Linda Locklear, Kerns’ sister who was visiting him at the nursing home’s Christmas party on Thursday. Richmond Pines resident Daryll Kerns does his “Happy Dance” for the other residents and their family members who attended the nursing home’s Christmas party on Thursday. Richmond Pines resident Daryll Kerns does his “Happy Dance” for the other residents and their family members who attended the nursing home’s Christmas party on Thursday. Richmond Pines resident Leon Cousette accepts his new pillow from Fran Jacobs, a social worker with Richmond Pines, on Thursday. Richmond Pines resident Leon Cousette accepts his new pillow from Fran Jacobs, a social worker with Richmond Pines, on Thursday. Richmond Pines resident Charles Deaver accepts his new pillow from Kim Locklear, admissions coordinator and marketing specialist with the nursing home, on Thursday. Richmond Pines resident Charles Deaver accepts his new pillow from Kim Locklear, admissions coordinator and marketing specialist with the nursing home, on Thursday.

Daryll Kerns, a resident at Richmond Pines Nursing Home who suffers from Alzheimer’s, accepts his pillow from Fran Jacobs, a social worker with Richmond Pines. The Hamlet Business Development Association donated 20 pillows to the Richmond Pines Nursing Home’s Alzheimer’s patients for Christmas on Thursday to make sure that they were comfortable, said Bernice Owens, president of HBDA. “If it makes him happy, I’m happy too,” said Linda Locklear, Kerns’ sister who was visiting him at the nursing home’s Christmas party on Thursday.

Richmond Pines resident Leon Cousette accepts his new pillow from Fran Jacobs, a social worker with Richmond Pines, on Thursday.

Richmond Pines resident Charles Deaver accepts his new pillow from Kim Locklear, admissions coordinator and marketing specialist with the nursing home, on Thursday.

Richmond Pines resident Daryll Kerns does his “Happy Dance” for the other residents and their family members who attended the nursing home’s Christmas party on Thursday.