Sometimes it pays to be late

I like to be on time anywhere I’m going. My Mom, on the other hand, seemed to be late no matter where she was going. Why I once told her that she was going to be late for her own funeral.

The good book says there is a time for everything. They must have not had much camel traffic back then to contend with.

In our area folks usually go by how many miles it is to a place. While in more populated areas they go by minutes or hours it takes you to get to your destination.

Even though you are running late it doesn’t pay to make up lost time on the highway. You risk your life and the life of others by speeding or reckless driving.

Sometimes being late can be an advantage as I will relate to you in the following story.

Seems several years ago I was a member of Glider Road Hunting Club. The club leased land to hunt all over Richmond Co. It was a mostly a deer hunting club that ran dogs.

One year the club leased several hundred acres of land off #1 South. Several members of the club had scouted the new land and thought that we could harvest several nice bucks. Dirt roads and power lines ran through the property making it a good place to hunt dogs.

Although I had never been on the new property, I was told a time and place to be at on Monday morning if I wanted to hunt.

Well you know folks how hard it is to get up on Monday morning especially before daylight. I didn’t get up when the clock went off but turned it off and rolled back over.

Half an hour went by before I got up. Already running late I stopped in at Hardees and got me a couple of bacon, egg and cheese biscuits plus a large coffee. As I started out the door I ran into a friend of mine who just had to tell me a story. What the heck I’ll just have to be late for the hunt.

When I finally arrived at the gate to the land all I saw was empty pick-up trucks. Well I knew better than to drive or walk into a hunt that I thought had already started.

I got out of my truck to see if I could hear any dogs running but heard not a sound.

As I was standing there, one of the dog handlers drove up. He said all the standers were out and if I wanted to I could ride with him to the back of the hunt to turn out his dogs. As we rode along, standers were about one hundred yards or more apart. So where could I stand?

As the dog handler’s truck came to a stop, he said the best thing I could do was go with him or stand on his tailgate of his truck. I told him I would stay by the truck.

As the handler left with the dogs, I climbed on the back of the truck. Then I perched myself on his dog box with my feet firmly on the tailgate.

On my high perch I could see the other standers stationed along the dirt road. They all seemed to be in a good spot where a deer might try to slip out.

I thought to myself; with all the noise of us driving up and the racket the dogs made before leaving, that I didn’t stand much of a chance of killing a deer. Well I went ahead and loaded my gun just in case.

But you know folks, being a little late that morning proved to be one of the luckiest days of my hunting career. Why I had been there only ten minutes when this eleven point buck came slipping out. He thought he could fool the dogs by running over their tracks.

The first thing I saw of that deer was his large horns popping up and down through the short pines. Why he was headed straight for the truck and I don’t think he even saw me.

With three reports of the gun I managed to drop the large deer. It was the largest deer the club had taken in several years.

Folks, this was one time in my life I was glad that I had been running a little late.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Eleven-Point-Buck.jpg

By J.A. Bolton

J.A. Bolton is author of “Just Passing Time”, co-author of “Just Passing Time Together”, member of Anson Co. Writer’s Club, Anson and Richmond Co. Historical Societies, Story Spinners in Laurinburg. Contact him at [email protected]

