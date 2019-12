Photos by Bradley Dean

Mother Reign performed at the 17th Annual Turkey Crawl at Hudson Brothers Deli Wednesday night to a packed audience. Though its membership has shifted, Rockingham-based Mother Reign has rocked together for about 15 years. The current members, according to the band’s Facebook page, are Kevin Butler (lead vocals), Mike Butler (drums), Jerry Goodwin III (rhythm guitar), Scott Lovin (lead guitar), and Eric McRae (bass guitar).