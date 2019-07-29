Tickets for Hospice’s Dancing with the Stars event sold out

HAMLET —Locals are taking out their dancing shoes and cleansing their palate for the fourth annual Taste of the Sandhills Showcasing Dancing with the Stars fundraiser benefiting Richmond County Hospice.

Tickets have sold out online for the event, which is Sept. 14.

“I’m surprised it happened this quickly,” said Lisa O’Neal, volunteer outreach coordinator. “There were about 511 tickets available online.”

The theme is early 1900’s Coney Island.

“We are definitely going to the circus,” said O’Neal.

She says planning is well underway — 12 couples are participating in the Dancing with the Stars fundraiser.

“Several of those couples are doing fundraising before the event to raise money for the Hospice Choice Award,” said Julie Woody, director of public relations.

The 2019 lineup is: Cleve Baxley and Sabrina McDonald, Meto and Karen Allen, Marvin and Hannah Taylor, Creeta Marshall and Terrel Everette, Blake Altman and Courtney Odom, Belinda Whitley and Tavares Bostic,Charity Davis and Nikki Fletcher, Kary Edmondson and Sam Williams, Tammy Joyner and Dalton Williams, Rachel and Zach Pessagno, Meredith McDonald and Ed Ross, Neil and Catherine Robinette.

“We give our three awards, the Judge’s Choice, the People’s Choice, and Hospice Choice,” said Woody. “The event is like a two for one because it starts with The Taste of the Sandhills.”

The Taste of the Sandhills fundraiser includes local restaurants who prepare small dishes for the public to taste. So far, 16 restaurants have confirmed they will participate.

“Our goal is to have 25 (restaurants compete) and we have three awards, Favorite Restaurant, International Food, and Favorite Dessert,” said O’Neal. “The overall (award) is the Tasty.”

The fundraiser also has a sponsor for the second year, Mabry’s Drug and Homecare.

The table sponsors: Superior Crane, Tri-City, Sandhills Alternative Academy, Hayden Construction, Tri-Cook Electrical Contractor, Dr. Mary Catherine Moree and Family, Simply Chic Enterprise Fleet Management, Kidz Konstruction, Bennett Fire Extinguisher, Outreach Preschool

“The money goes toward our services that are not covered by insurance like our benevolent care, bereavement services, and other community outreach programs like our children’s grief camp, and Salute to Veterans,” said Woody.

Both Woody and O’Neal expressed thanks to the community for their support.

O’Neal added, “We are just grateful and blessed to have so much support from the community.

“We’re just so excited,” said Woody. “It’s going to be a fun event.”

Jael Pembrick Staff writer

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

