MARY ELLEN JAMISON

HAMLET — Mary Ellen Jamison of Hamlet died. Public viewing is from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Nelson Funeral Chapel. Family Hour is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Saturday Feb. 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Hamlet. Nelson Funeral Service of Rockingham is serving the family.