Eighth-grade tudent wins essay contest

CORDOVA — Each year, more than 132,000 students in grades six through eight enter the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ (VFW) Patriot’s Pen essay contest, according to the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) website. With the 2018-2019 theme “Why I Honor the American Flag,” students were challenged to write a 300-400 word essay to express their views based on the patriotic theme.

Eighth-grader Xiomara Campos Pascacio won at the post level and placed third at the State of North Carolina District 9 level. Robin Roberts, auxiliary president of post 4203, said she judged the essays at the state level and was pleased with all the entries.

“You want them all to win,” said Roberts. “They’re all winners in our eyes.”

The first-place winner from each state competes for national awards totaling $55,000, with each first-place state winner receiving a minimum of $500 at the national level. The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in mondern American society.

Teacher Toni Maples said she remembered when Campos first started working on her essay. She said it took Campos two days to write it before she read over it to give her tips and suggestions. Maples said Campos wanted to watermark her essay with a picture of the American flag.

“I’m really going to miss her next year,” said Maples, smiling. “She’s extremely smart.”

Campos’ essay reads in part:

“The American flag is a symbol that many of us have learned to respect. It stands for what we deem to be true, the solidarity of the American people, and the diversity of our nation … The American flag represents each and every one of us no matter race, religion or gender. America gives refuge to people from all parts of the world. We help them find new homes and provide them with a new style of life … Freedom of speech and religion are only two of the many freedoms Americans have. The American flag flies high and proud just in that, but the courage it shows as it waves in the wind reminds us of the American people.”

Campos was awarded a $25 check and a certificate.

“This is something she should be proud of,” said Nancy Rheault, a member of auxiliary post 4203.

Roberts also recognized students John McLester, Chaslie Holden, Layla Wilkes, Kearstyn Hamilton and Hailey Walters for their posters during the Veterans Day Parade in November. The students were given certificates and large smiles from Roberts and Rheault.

“These kids are our future,” said Roberts. “If we don’t teach them about veterans, who will?”

Roberts encourages the kids to get involved with the VFW and to learn as much about veterans as they can. She said they’re always looking for volunteers.

Why she honors the U.S. flag

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

