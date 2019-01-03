BARBARA FAYE JONES REAVES

ROCKINGHAM — Barbara Faye Jones Reaves, 82, wife of William “Billy” Charles Reaves, Sr., passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.

Born in Rockingham, a daughter of the late Lloyd Vivian Jones and the late Pauline Hooker Goodson, she was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother who enjoyed yard work, crocheting, and the mountains. Mrs. Reaves was a cherished member of First Baptist Church of Mauldin.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her children, Barbara Foster of Pickens, Wendy Roper (Danny) of Pickens, SC, Dawn Reaves of Lyman, SC, Deborah McKenzie of Mauldin, SC, and Billy Reaves of Rockingham; brothers, Ted Goodson (Betty) of Rockingham, and Dewey Jones (Dawn) of Holt Summit, MO; sisters, Betty Trueblood of Rockingham, and Linda McDonald (Russell) of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Amber (Shane), Brad (Jodi), Matthew (Anja), Chris (Virginia), Ashley, William, Robert, and Brandon; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Mrs. Reaves was predeceased by a brother, Buck Jones; and a sister, Sammie Tanner.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018 at Graceland East Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family received friends from 12 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018 at the mausoleum, prior to the service.

