Volunteers needed for 2018 tax season at Scotland County Memorial Library

LAURINBURG — Tax-Aide, a free, nation-wide AARP Foundation program, is currently seeking volunteers to help low- to moderate-income taxpayers prepare 2016 Federal and North Carolina tax returns. . “Last year over 400 state and federal returns were processed by our Tax-Aide volunteers.” commented Leon Gyles, the Library Director. Previous professional tax prep experience is not necessary.

The Scotland County Memorial Library and Raeford Tax-Aide sites need volunteers to serve as either client greeters or tax preparers.

Greeter on-site duties include helping to ensure that clients are properly checked in and have necessary paperwork. We ask for a regular four-hour/week commitment to the site’s schedule.

Those offering to be Tax Preparers will receive IRS-approved training, must pass an IRS certification test, and will be covered for liability when working within the scope of the AARP Foundation mandate. Actual preparation of 2018 returns will start the end of January and continue into mid-April 2019. Volunteers will be asked for a standing commitment to one or more regularly scheduled four- to six-hour shift per week during the tax season.

Volunteers may choose to work with established teams at AARP Tax-Aide sites located in Laurinburg and/or Raeford.

The Tax-Aide program is designed to help low- and moderate-income households for whom the cost of professional tax preparation would be a burden. Ensuring that the taxpayer receives applicable tax credits and deductions enables the client to have more discretionary income for everyday essentials. All qualified people are helped, with no age restrictions; but special attention is given to those 60 and older. No AARP membership is required.

If you are interested in mentally challenging yourself, expanding your knowledge, and helping others by using your skill and training, then this is the volunteer opportunity for you!

If you have questions or wish to volunteer, contact Len DiNapoli by phone at 910-292-9678 or by email at [email protected] For information on the Tax-Aide program, visit www.aarp.org/taxaide.