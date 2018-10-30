RUTH G. TESTON

ROCKINGHAM — Ruth G. Teston, 86, died Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Rockingham.

She was born in Germany.

She was predeceased by her husband, James M. Teston, and is survived by several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, Fayetteville. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m., with the Rev. James E. Hildreth and Pastor Mike Childress officiating. Burial will be at Lafayette Memorial Park.

