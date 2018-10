PATRICIA A. COVINGTON

ROCKINGHAM — Patricia A. Covington, 68, of Rockingham died Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.

Viewing will be 1-6 p.m. Saturday , Oct. 27, 2018, at Nelson Funeral Service, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. The funeral will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, at Oliver Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Mount Gilead.

