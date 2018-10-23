The deadline for all Community Calendar items is 4:30 p.m. the day before publication. To list your event, email Christine S. Carroll at [email protected], call her at 910-817-2673 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please send an email or call as soon as possible if your event is canceled.

Oct. 24

“WIZARDS AT WORK,” 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m., Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham, 233 E. Washington St. Children will learn how chemists work with different substances.

Oct. 25

HAMLET HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1960, noon, Smithfield’s Chicken ‘n Bar-B-Que, 718 U.S. 74 Bus., Rockingham.

“SOLIDS, LIQUIDS & GAS … OH, MY!” 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m., Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham, 233 E. Washington St. Children will explore the three states of matter.

STRESS AND ANGER MANAGEMENT, free workshop for families, community members, providers; noon to 1:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 410 E. Washington St., Rockingham.

Oct. 26

“WIZARDS AT WORK,” 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m., Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham, 233 E. Washington St. Children will learn how chemists work with different substances.

Oct. 27

FALL FESTIVAL, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Piney Grove Church, Windblow Community, Ellerbe. Food, fun and games.

FALL FESTIVAL, 6-8 p.m., Rockingham Church of Christ, 1013 Wild Cherry Ave., Rockingham. Games, face painting, candy.

SEABOARD FESTIVAL, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., downtown Hamlet. Crafters, vendors, food, children’s activities, bands, car show, Conductor’s Call contest, 5K race. For more information, visit www.seaboardfestival.website.

SEABOARD FESTIVAL AFTER PARTY/scholarship fundraiser, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., East Hamlet Community Center, 155 Laurel Hill St., – Hamlet. Deejay, Clyde Tyson. Door prize, 43-inch flat-screen TV. For tickets or information, call 301-423-7305, 301-520-3022.

“SPOOKY SCIENCE LAB,” 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m., Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham, 233 E. Washington St. Children wil perform eeeerie experiments wearing goggles and gloves.

TRUNK OR TREAT, 5:30 p.m., Dobbins Heights Community Center, 222 Earle Franklin Blvd., Hamlet. Those who wish to donate candy may call 910-582-6002.

TRUNK OR TREAT, 5:30-8 p.m., Mount Olive Baptist Church, 596 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Hay rides, trick-or-treating.

Oct. 28

FALL FESTIVAL, 5-7 p.m., Freedom Baptist Church, 987 U.S. 1 N., Rockingham. Trunk or Treat and more.Everyone welcome.

CHILDREN’S HALLOWEEN PARTY, 6-8 p.m., Rockingham Moose Lodge, 128 Crow Run, Rockingham. Free food, games, prizes; dance, costume contests. Music by Peppermint Patty.

“SPOOKY SCIENCE LAB,” 2:15 p.m., Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham, 233 E. Washington St. Children wil perform eeeerie experiments wearing goggles and gloves.

TRUNK ‘N’ TREAT, 5 p.m., Family Life Center parking lot, Beverly Hills Baptist Church, 110 Kemberly St, Rockingham. Trunks will be decorated with themes relating to the Bible or hymns. Finger foods, social will follow in the center.

Oct. 29

“CATAPULT,” 7:30 p.m., Cole Auditorium, Richmond Community College, Hamlet. From NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” “Magic Shadows” will feature shadow stories and dances. For prices or other information, visit www.richmondcc.edu/dewitt-series. Season and single tickets are still available. For ticket details, call 910-410-1691, or visit the box office at 1042. W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet.

Oct. 30

“SOLIDS, LIQUIDS & GAS … OH, MY!” 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m., Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham, 233 E. Washington St. Children will explore the three states of matter.

Oct. 31

DOWNTOWN SPOOKTACULAR, 4 p.m., Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham, 233 E. Washington St.

“WIZARDS AT WORK,” 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m., Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham, 233 E. Washington St. Children will learn how chemists work with different substances.

Nov. 3

2018 RICHMOND COUNTY TOY RUN FOR SANDHILLS CHILDREN’S CENTER, noon registration, 1 p.m. kickstands up, Family Cycle parking lot, 808 W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet. For information on participation costs, day’s activities, call Sassy at 910-299-6311.

COUNTRY BREAKFAST, 7-10 a.m., Spring Hill Wesleyan Church, off Highway 38 on Spring Hill Church Road, Hamlet.

“SCIENCE WITH A TWIST,” Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham fundraiser, 7-10 p.m., science fun for adults plus drinks, hors d’oeuvres. For information, tickets, contact Katie at [email protected]

Nov. 7

ROHANEN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959, lunch, noon, Fatz Cafe, 714 E. U.S. 74 Bus., Rockingham.

Nov. 15

VOLUNTEER TRAINING/McLeon Hospice Care Team, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Marian Wright Edelman Public Library, 203 Fayetteville Ave., Bennettsville, South Carolina. Lunch provided. Registration required. For information or to register, call volunteer coordinator Layne Rogerson, 843-320-5510.

Nov. 26

“RUDOLPH: THE MUSICAL,” 7 p.m., Cole Auditorium, Richmond Community College, Hamlet. Live presentation of the stop-motion animation TV classic. For prices or other information, visit www.richmondcc.edu/dewitt-series. Season and single tickets are still available. For ticket details, call 910-410-1691, or visit the box office at 1042. W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet.

Nov. 27

COLLEGE TRANSFER FAIR, noon to 1:45 p.m., Cole Auditorium, Richmond Community College, Hamlet. Talk to admission staff, explore other colleges. For information, call 910-40-1830, or visit www.richmondcc.com.

Dec. 29

50TH REUNION, Bowman Senior High School Class of 1968, noon to 1 p.m., tour of Anson Middle School, T-shirt handout; 6-7 p.m., meet-and-greet; 7-11 p.m., Sixties-themed “prom” with souvenirs, photos, heavy hors d’ouevres, dancing with deejay. Attire semi-formal. Address of middle school is 832 U.S. 52 N., Wadesboro. For information about cost or other concerns, contact Josephine Leak Harris at 600 Hillsborough Road, Carrboro, NC 27510-1230, [email protected], 919-619-9032 or 919-967-2650.