ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection with a string of larcenies including the thefts of multiple four-wheelers and guns.

Deputies responded to a call of a break-in in progress at a residence on Bennett Road in Ellerbe on Oct. 14. The caller told the 911 operator that he had seen two people flee from his building and into a woods.

A search followed, with deputies and K-9 units eventually finding Zachery Earl Cribb, 20, of Laurel Hill and Drayson Dewayne Deese, 34, of McColl, South Carolina, reports show.

Investigators recovered multiple four-wheelers, a dirt bike, two guns (a rifle and handgun), a hunting bag and a truck allegedly stolen by the pair. The Sheriff’s Office did not provide an estimation of the value of the items.

The pair are believed to be connected to six instances of theft, the Sheriff’s Office said. Items still missing are a dirt bike reported stolen Oct. 13 from a residence on Bennett Road, a four-wheeler reported stolen Oct. 13 from a residence on Derby Way, a four-wheeler and a list of gas-powered tools reported stolen Oct. 12 from Jimmy Carriker Road and another four-wheeler reported stolen Aug. 25 from Campbell Road.

Anyone with information regarding the missing items is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-895-3232 or contact CrimeStoppers at 910-997-5454.

Cribb is charged with six felony counts of larceny after breaking and entering, five felony counts of larceny, three felony counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and two felony counts each of larceny of a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm. He is being held at the Richmond County Jail in lieu of a $150,000 secured bond.

Deese is charged with one felony count each of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen goods. He is being held at the Richmond County Jail in lieu of a $60,000 secured bond.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Cribb has no previous convictions in North Carolina, while Deese has been convicted of five misdemeanors. In May 2002, Deese was convicted of larceny, resisting a public officer and carrying a concealed weapon. In October 2008, he was convicted of wanton injury to personal property and larceny, court records show.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

