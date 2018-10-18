CHRISTINE TURNER ALLEN

APEX — Christine Turner Allen of Apex, formerly of Laurinburg, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at Riverside Doctor’s Hospital, Williamsburg, Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, James “Jimmy” Allen, formerly of Rockingham.

A celebration of her life will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Apex United Methodist Church, 100 S. Hughes St., Apex.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be directed to the Jay and Greg Allen Memorial Fund, Triangle Community Foundation, P.O. Box 12729, Durham, NC 27709.