ROCKINGHAM — Ollie Mae Harding Wiggins, 92, of Rockingham went to be with her lord and savior Wedneday, Oct. 3, 2018, peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Mrs. Wiggins was born Nov. 22, 1925, in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Robert and Stella Carlisle Harding.

She retired from Eckerd Drugs, and loved her church, cooking for her family and her flowers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, M. L. Wiggins.

The funeral will be at noon Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Temple Baptist Church, with the Rev. Joey Byrd officiating. Burial will follow in Richmond County Memorial Park.

The family will see friends 11-11:45 a.m. Friday, at the church.

Surviving are her children, Barbara Ann Cornelius, Sandra Lawing, Robert Paul “Bucky” Wiggins and Judy Ward (Terry); nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Grace Wilson (Bobby).

Memorials may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 165 Airport Road, Rockingham, NC 28379.

The Wiggins family would like to thank the staff of Community Hospice for their kindness, compassion and service during this difficult time.

Carter Funeral Home of Rockingham is assisting the Wiggins family.

