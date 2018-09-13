DAVID FRANKLIN HONEYCUTT

INDIAN TRAIL — David Franklin Honeycutt, 65, of Indian Trail died peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, surrounded by family.

He was born Oct. 4, 1952, to the late John and Viola Honeycutt.

He worked hard as a steel fabricator for many years and was a great provider for his family. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, woodworking and creating things with steel. He was very creative with his craft. His family and friends will miss him dearly.

Mr. Honeycutt is survived by two sons, Phillip David Honeycutt (Carrie) and Matthew Stephen Honeycutt (Ashley); two granddaughters, Paige Honeycutt and Carly Honeycutt; two grandsons, Levi Honeycutt and Peyton McKenzie; brothers John Honeycutt, Kenneth Honeycutt and Herbert Foster; and sisters Anne Honeycutt and Norman McLean.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Tommy and George Honeycutt.

Services are pending.

Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Mint Hill.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Union County.

