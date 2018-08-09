ROBERT B. THOMPSON

RUTHERFORDTON — Robert B. “Bobby” Thompson, 66, was born in Richmond County on Sept. 20, 1951, and died Friday, July 13, 2018, at home.

Bobby was the son of the late James and Mary Thompson.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Brenda Thompson; son Robert “Robbie” Thompson (Shawn) of Rockingham; daughter Sharon Thompson Tetreault (Tim) of Rockingham; stepchildren Todd Wallace (Janet) of Rutherfordton, Vickie Boggs (Tim) of Shallotte, and Billy Wallace (Tawana) of Green Hill; grandchildren Wesley Thompson, Laura Thompson, Hunter King (Annie), Arawn Thompson, Adison Tetreault, Kristen Wallace, Kimmy Wallace, Tyler Wallace (Jess), Robert Wallace (Sonya), Haley Owens (Dylan), Brooke Wallace, Brandy Wallace, Lexi Wallace, Bryson “Bubba” Wallace and Braylan “BamBam” Wallace; 12 great-grandchildren; and a number of neighbors and friends.

Robert worked for 35 years with CSX Railroad. He loved to fish and spend time with family and friends. He also was a loving husband and father.

Crowe Mortuary, 118 U.S. 74, Rutherfordton, is handling arrangements.