ROBERT DUMAS

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Robert Dumas, 80, of Staten Island, New York, died Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

His funeral will be at noon Wednesday, July 18, at McLendon Funeral Home, 1429 Greenlake Road, Ellerbe. Interment will follow at Snead Cemetery.

