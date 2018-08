DAVON DONTA Q. ROBINSON

RALEIGH — Davon Donta Q. Robinson, 21, of Raleigh died Friday, July 13, 2018.

Viewing will be 2:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, at McLendon Funeral Home, 1429 Greenlake Road, Ellerbe, and the funeral at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 19, at Sidney Grove Church of Deliverance, 402 McIntyre Road, Ellerbe. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

McLendon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.