Overcash to head state funeral association

PINEHURST — The North Carolina Funeral Directors Association has just announced its Board of Directors for the coming year.

Gary Overcash was installed as president of the association. Overcash is the co-owner of Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham and Ellerbe and is very actively involved in the local business community.

The Carter Funeral Home was established in 1946 as Sedberry Funeral Home and has served Richmond County since that time.

The NCFDA was founded in 1887 and is the state’s oldest funeral and death care organization with more than 250 funeral home members. It has divided the state into 7 regions, or districts, with one board member responsible for the member funeral homes in that district.

Additional information can be found the North Carolina Funeral Directors Association website: www.ncfda.org.

