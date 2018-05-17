ELLERBE, N.C. — Belinda Kay Smith, 56 of Ellerbe, died Thursday, May 17, 2018, at First Health Moore Regional Hospital.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Carter Funeral Home in Ellerbe, with the Rev. Jason Lutz officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Pleasant Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:45-1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

