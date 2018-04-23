MARLYN BENOIST

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — Marlyn Earle Benoist, 79, of Rockingham, passed away at Pruitt Health of Rockingham, on Friday, April 20, 2018.

Marlyn was born in Hamlet on Aug. 12, 1938, daughter of the late Vance and Ruth Owen Benoist.

Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church Rockingham on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 11 a.m. with Dr. James Nelson officiating. Burial will follow at Richmond Memorial Park. Family will greet friends prior to service from 10 until 10:45 in the church sanctuary.

Marlyn was a 1956 graduate of Rockingham High School, and furthered her education at Campbell Junior College and Pembroke State University. She worked as a legal assistant for Attorney Harvey Carroll of Hamlet.

Marlyn enjoyed being a part of her church for over 70 years. She was a strong voice in the choir and also taught children and helped wherever she was needed.

Marlyn enjoyed taking care of her cats and birds over the years, and fishing with her father.

Marlyn is survived by her cousins.

A special thanks for those who helped care for her at both Hamlet House and Pruitt Health.

Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, 201 N. Randolph St. Rockingham, NC 28379.

Online condolences maybe made at www.watson-kingfuneralhome.com. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Benoist family.