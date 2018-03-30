Richmond Community College student charged for having gun in car

HAMLET — A student at Richmond Community College was arrested early this month for bringing a gun onto campus, though police said there was no apparent malice on the part of the student.

Austin Cummings, 20, called the Hamlet Police Department on March 1 to help him after he locked his keys in his car while on RCC’s campus, according to Patrolman Corey Wilson, who responded to the call. Before Wilson forced entry into the vehicle, Cummings pointed out a 9 mm Luger handgun which, Wilson said, was “very visible” inside the vehicle.

The gun was registered to Cummings’ mother. Cummings told Wilson that his mother let him drive her car that day because his was out of gas. Wilson verified the registration of the car and the gun at the scene.

“He was very forthcoming with me,” Wilson said. “We have to uphold the law. Personally, he showed no malice, no wanton disregard or anything like that.”

Cummings was charged under North Carolina G.S. I 14-269.2(b) which states, “It shall be a Class I felony for any person knowingly to possess or carry, whether openly or concealed, any gun, rifle, pistol, or other firearm of any kind on educational property or to a curricular or extracurricular activity sponsored by a school.”

He was given a $5,000 unsecured bond and released, never going to jail.

“Our duty as police officers … we have to go according to state law — it’s up to the courts what happens after,” Wilson said. “When he pointed it out I checked the gun. He was very respectable, everything he told me checked out.”

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or gstone@yourdailyjournal.com.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_hamletpd-1.jpg