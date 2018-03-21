SHIRLEY JARRELL

SHALLOTTE, N.C. — Shirley Euton Jarrell, of Shallotte, passed away March 20, 2018.

Mrs. Jarrell was born in Rockingham on Sept. 10, 1935, the daughter of Beulah Coward Haune and step-daughter of Oliver Eugene Haune. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Opal Haune; son, David Jarrell; and grandson, Damon Jarrell.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Edwin Jarrell; son, Edwin Jarrell Jr. of Myrtle Beach; daughter, Diana Fischer (Tracy), and grandson, Adam Fischer, all of Calabash.

Shirley retired from Burlington Industries as an administrative assistant.

Visitation will be March 23, 2018 at 12 p.m. in First Baptist Church of Shallotte with services beginning at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Mintz Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com

Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.