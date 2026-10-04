Crime Reports Sept. 25 — Sept. 29

Sept. 25

At 10:34 a.m., Lt. Robin C. Smith responded to Bostick BP in Hoffman following a report of misdemeanor larceny. According to the crime report, the individual took goods valued at $45. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

Sept. 26

At 4:52 p.m., Deputy Richard T. Spivey responded to Fox Road in Marston following a report of identity theft in which an individual opened an account in the victim’s name. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

At 5:24 p.m., Deputy Thomas R. Grooms responded to Jonathan W. Stanback Road following a report of misdemeanor larceny in which an individual removed a bicycle valued at $365 from the victim’s back porch. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

At 10:44 p.m., Deputy Clifton S. Craft responded to Aleo Ninth Avenue in Rockingham following a report of two suspects breaking and entering a residence. The subjects, identified as Jerry Neal Sweeney, 48, and Melissa Lynn Argueta, 45, were arrested. According to the arrest warrant, Argueta resisted a public officer by providing a false name to delay an investigation.

Sept. 29

At 9:05 a.m., Deputy Cody A. Tyler responded to Gibson Nursery Road in Ellerbe following a report of larceny of trespass signs. The case was closed by means other than arrest.