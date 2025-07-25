Richmond County Schools has announced a series of administrative appointments and leadership transitions for the 2025–2026 school year. The newly named leaders bring a range of experience across grade levels and departments, with a clear focus on supporting students, staff and school communities.

Angela McDonald has been named principal of Richmond Early College High School. With nearly 25 years in Richmond County Schools, she has served as a middle school science teacher, academic coach, and most recently, a high school assistant principal. McDonald said in a press release that some of her proudest moments have come from the connections she’s made with students and families.

“The lasting connections I’ve made with parents and students have profoundly influenced me both as an educator and as a person,” she said. She emphasized a leadership approach rooted in authenticity and shared purpose.

Ismael Gomez has been named principal of Monroe Avenue Elementary School, returning to the campus where he began his administrative career. He has experience at every level of K-12 education and was named Richmond County Schools’ Assistant Principal of the Year for 2022–2023.

“I truly believe that when students and staff feel valued, supported, and empowered, great things happen,” Gomez said in a press release.

Richmond Senior High School welcomes two new assistant principals: Stephanie Upton and Grant Hinson. Upton brings 12 years of special education experience and a strong focus on positive school culture.

“School needs to be a place that our students want to be, and our staff are eager to return to every day,” she said in a press release. Hinson, a former teacher and athletic director, said in a release, “We’re not just teaching individual students; we’re shaping families, building trust, and sometimes becoming a steady presence in their lives.”

Blair Small will become assistant principal at Mineral Springs Elementary School. A former teacher and instructional coach, Small said in a press release, “The students are the reason I chose education as a career, and they are still my reason.”

Tina McNeil has been appointed Director of Beginning Teacher Support and Recruitment. With two decades of experience in Richmond County, she will lead efforts to strengthen educator support and staffing pipelines. “Where there is a will, there is a way,” McNeil said. “I believe in the potential of every student and teacher to succeed with the right support.”

Angel Mabe has been named Director of Federal Programs. She brings more than 25 years of classroom and leadership experience and most recently served as principal of Mineral Springs Elementary. “This role gives me a unique chance to take a district-wide perspective on resource allocation, ensuring we’re strategically using every available dollar to support student achievement,” Mabe said in a press release.

Jennifer Collard will serve as principal of Fairview Heights Elementary School. She joined Richmond County Schools in 2024 and previously worked as a teacher, instructional coach, and district administrator. “When students believe in themselves—and know they’re surrounded by adults who believe in them—they rise to meet challenges and achieve great things,” Collard said.

Additional principal transitions include: Courtney Pearson at Ashley Chapel Educational Center, Scott Witherow at Cordova Middle School, Joy Watson at East Rockingham Elementary School, Monica Robinson at Hamlet Middle School, Dina Gunnells at Washington Street School and Melanie Lee at West Rockingham Elementary School.

Assistant principal transitions include: Rebecca Cagle at Fairview Heights Elementary School, Jennifer Collard at L.J. Bell Elementary School, Neely Herndon at Rockingham Middle School, Sammie Barnes at Richmond Senior High School and Kaitlynn Elvis at Washington Street School.

Tiffany Spencer will become principal of Ashley Chapel Educational Center. Most recently, assistant principal at Monroe Avenue Elementary, Spencer emphasized building a school culture centered on connection.

“What I’m most proud of in my career is hearing from former students—sometimes years later—who say I made a difference in their lives,” she said.

Suzanne Hudson has been named assistant principal of Monroe Avenue Elementary after three decades in Richmond County Schools.

“I never thought I could be happy outside of a classroom, but my experience at the Ninth Grade Academy made me realize I could support teachers and still interact with the students,” Hudson said.

Marc Goldberg will serve as assistant principal at L.J. Bell Elementary School. He brings leadership experience from middle and high school and a commitment to student-focused learning.

“When we believe in our students, when we value them, when we encourage them, then they face their struggles and fail or find success. I choose education every day, chasing that feeling,” he said in a press release.

Superintendent Dr. Joe Ferrell said in a press release, “Each of these hires brings the kind of experience that makes a difference in schools. They’re ready to support students, staff, and the work already underway.”