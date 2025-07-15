Crime Reports June 26 – July 13

June 26

At 2:58 p.m., deputies responded to Osborne Road following a report of a misdemeanor larceny. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

June 27

At 5:35 p.m., officials responded to Grassy Island Road following a report of an individual taking items from a yard, valued at $157. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

At 9:49 p.m., deputies responded to Quick Stop #47 by US 220 Highway following a report of an individual driving impaired and with a revoked license. The suspect, identified as Adan Gesso Chimal, was arrested, closing the case.

June 28

At 10:36 a.m., deputies responded to Airport Road following a report of an individual attempting to break into a residence and causing injury to real property valued at $25. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

June 29

At 2:50 a.m., officials responded to CVS Pharmacy on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect fleeing in a vehicle and possessing narcotics and a weapon. The suspect, identified as Nyshawn Jermaine Miles, was arrested, closing the case.

July 1

At 8:11 a.m., deputies responded to Crestmont Drive following a report of injury to personal property, valued at $75. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

July 2

At 5:43 p.m., officials responded to Withers Road following a report of injury to personal property, valued at $300. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

At 8:41 p.m., officials responded to Freeman Mill Road following a report of an individual possessing narcotics/drug paraphernalia. The suspect, identified as Randall Lee Hunt, was arrested, closing the case.

July 3

At 2:44 p.m., officials responded to Batton Drive following a report of an offender breaking into a victim’s home. The suspect, identified as Robert Leslie Melton Jr. was arrested, closing the case.

July 9

At 3:37 p.m., officials responded to US 220 Highway following a report of individuals possessing a stolen motor vehicle and Schedule I controlled substance. The suspects, identified as James Dwight Russell III, Gene Lewis Knight and Kera Lynn Buiwe were arrested, closing the case.

July 11

At 7:40 p.m., deputies responded to Airport Road following a report of an individual driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse. The suspect, identified as Rafael Aguilar Morales, was arrested, closing the case.

July 12

At 2:25 p.m., deputies responded to Homeward Drive following a report of a misdemeanor larceny valued at $50. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

July 13

At 12:09 p.m., deputies responded to Entwistle Third Street following a report of an individual possessing controlled substances. The suspect, identified as Pamela Ponds Brewer, was arrested, closing the case.